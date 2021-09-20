American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $140,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

