Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $228.60

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229.58 ($3.00), with a volume of 443173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.60 ($3.14).

MONY has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.