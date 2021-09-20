Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Sells $713,764.98 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STAA opened at $143.37 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

