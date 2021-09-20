Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Aperam stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

