AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMVMF stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

