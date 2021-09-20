AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMVMF stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

