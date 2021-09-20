Contrasting Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AeroVironment alerts:

78.5% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.18% 6.50% 4.87% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.42 $23.33 million $2.10 41.07 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AeroVironment and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $113.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Joby Aviation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.