American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ABMC opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -2.06. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About American Bio Medica
