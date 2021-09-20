American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABMC opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -2.06. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.