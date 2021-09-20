American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $695,000 Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.