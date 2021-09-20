Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.