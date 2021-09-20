Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Hostess Brands worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

