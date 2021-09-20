Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,746 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

