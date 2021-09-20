$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM opened at $23.03 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

