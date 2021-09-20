$54.51 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $54.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.