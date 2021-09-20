$54.51 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $54.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

