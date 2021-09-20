Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,172 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

