Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 47.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 15.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,549 shares of company stock worth $9,696,632. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

