Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.92 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

