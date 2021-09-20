Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $169.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

