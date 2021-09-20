US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 252,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 916,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 463,198 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.07 million, a P/E ratio of 639.66 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

