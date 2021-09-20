US Bancorp DE Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDV opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

