US Bancorp DE Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDV opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.