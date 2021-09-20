US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $5,284,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

