Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,016 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

