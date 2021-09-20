Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

