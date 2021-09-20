Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.