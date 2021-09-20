Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

