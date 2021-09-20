First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

