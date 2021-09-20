Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI opened at $182.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

