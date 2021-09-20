uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of uniQure worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in uniQure by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 371,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $901,221. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

