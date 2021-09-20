Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,500 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

CM stock opened at C$145.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

