The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 44,984 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.