Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TBLMY opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

