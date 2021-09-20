Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

