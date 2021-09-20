Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.