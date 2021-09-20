Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 14,703 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

