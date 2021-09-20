Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOW were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 33.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

