Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $159,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

