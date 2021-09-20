First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 87,448 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

