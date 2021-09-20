64,301 Shares in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $139,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,990 shares of company stock worth $3,070,977.

NYSE:APR opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

