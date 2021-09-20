Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

