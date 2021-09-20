Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 194,238 scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.39.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

