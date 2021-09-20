Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.85 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.