Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,939 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $4,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BIPC opened at $59.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

