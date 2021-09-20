Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,661 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

