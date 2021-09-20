Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $75.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.