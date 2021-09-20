Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAD stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

