Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.69 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.