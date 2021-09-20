Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,975,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

