Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) vs. La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head to Head Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40%

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.72 $407.30 million $4.16 23.20 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.31 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.79

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $119.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.13%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

