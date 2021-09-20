15,391 Shares in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,454,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,347. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

