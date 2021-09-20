Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 199,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 204,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.91.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $117.98 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.