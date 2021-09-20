New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quantum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quantum by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Quantum by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 1,106,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

